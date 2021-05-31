Report: Update On Atlanta Braves Star Marcell Ozuna

More details have been released surrounding Braves star Marcell Ozuna’s arrest and subsequent steps to follow.

Ozuna, who’s been away from baseball with a hand injury, was arrested on Saturday. He was charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery.

Witnesses reportedly saw Ozuna assault his wife. Police allegedly witnessed the Braves star grab his wife by the neck and throw her into the wall. Police also allegedly saw him strike her with his injured arm.

TMZ Sports has obtained further detail into Ozuna’s arrest and next steps to follow. He’s been granted a $20,000 bond and is expected to be released from jail on Monday. Police have also ordered him to stay away from his wife.

“Ozuna’s been granted a $20k bond and is expected to be released from jail later Monday,” wrote TMZ Sports. “He’s also been ordered to stay away from his wife, and attorneys for the couple stated in court that they’re in the process of divorce.”

The Atlanta Braves are now in full cooperation with Major League Baseball as it investigates the matter.

“We learned of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest earlier this evening and immediately informed the commissioner’s office,” the Braves said in a statement. “The Braves fully support Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form.

“Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment and all inquiries into the matter should be referred to the office of the commissioner.”

Marcell Ozuna is in the first year of his four-year, $65-million contract he signed with the Braves this off-season.