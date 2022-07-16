Report: What It'll Take For Nationals To Trade Juan Soto

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 10: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals runs to third against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park on July 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images) Brett Davis/Getty Images

On Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic dropped a bombshell report involving Washington Nationals star Juan Soto.

Per The Athletic, the Nationals are willing to "entertain" trade calls for Soto before the Aug. 2 deadline.

The Nationals have changed their stance on Soto because he recently turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer. That would've exceeded the total money that Mike Trout received from the Los Angeles Angels in 2019.

So, what would it take for the Nationals to trade Soto? According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, it'll take a "Herschel Walker deal" for this to get done.

The Herschel Walker trade in 1989 ultimately involved 18 players and draft picks.

In other words, the Nationals need a king's ransom at the minimum.

Soto is batting .247 with 19 homers and 42 RBI this season. Technically, this is a bad year by his standards.

At 23 years old, Soto has such a bright future ahead of him. As a result, almost every team in the league will probably call the Nationals to see what his trade market is looking like.