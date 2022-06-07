Report: World Series Banner Has Disappeared From Ballpark

HOUSTON - APRIL 2: A general view of the opening day game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Houston Astros on April 2, 2007 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The Pirates won 4-2 in 10 innings. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

A World Series banner has disappeared from Minute Maid Park - the home of the Houston Astros.

The Astros' 2017 World Series banner, which is displayed outside of the stadium on a flagpole, has gone missing.

That's the same year the Astros' cheating scandal began. It's a controversial moment in baseball history, and one that fans still have a tough time with.

It's probably not a coincidence the team's banner from that same year has disappeared.

"You may or may not have noticed, but the plaza outside of Minute Maid Park is missing a key decoration," KHOU 11 News Houston reports. "The banner to commemorate the 2017 World Series championship has disappeared."

The Astros, meanwhile, have already announced they won't be releasing surveillance video of the incident. The last thing the team needs is an all-out hunt to find the guilty party.

Regardless of the cheating scandal, hopefully the World Series banner gets returned soon.

Houston, meanwhile, is 35-20 this season and already has a 8.5 game lead on the second-place Angels, who've lost 12 straight games.