Breaking: MLB Manager Fired On Monday Morning

The Major League Baseball season isn’t over yet, as four teams remain in the hunt for a World Series, but the other 26 franchises are looking ahead to 2021.

The Chicago White Sox were one of the best stories of the 2020 season, as they made the postseason for the first time since 2008. However, it was a short stay, as Chicago fell to Oakland in the Wild Card round.

Chicago has apparently decided to go in a new direction heading into the 2021 season and beyond.

The American League Central Division franchise announced on Monday morning that manager Rick Renteria has been let go. Renteria, 58, had served as the team’s manager since the 2017 season. He compiled an overall record of 236-309.

Renteria had by far his best season in 2020, as the White Sox went 35-25. The team had lost about 90 games a season in the previous three years.

Rick Renteria fired by White Sox, team announces. Now has the distinction of being fired by both Chicago teams. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 12, 2020

While this might be a surprising decision to some, most within the White Sox fan base realized that Renteria probably wasn’t the best manager for this team moving forward.

Chicago will now undergo a managerial search as the White Sox head into the 2021 season with high expectations.

The White Sox have a promising young core and will look to upgrade in free agency.