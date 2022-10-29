Rob Manfred: Doesn't Look Like Athletics Will Stay In Oakland

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 10: Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions during an MLB owner's meeting at the Waldorf Astoria on February 10, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Manfred addressed the ongoing lockout of players, which owners put in place after the league's collective bargaining agreement ended on December 1, 2021. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Over the past several months, there has been a lot of chatter about the Athletics relocating to Las Vegas. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred recently addressed the franchise's future in Oakland.

Manfred told Chris "Mad Dog" Russo that he's no longer optimistic the Athletics will remain in Oakland. Additionally, he said a move to Las Vegas is on the table.

These comments from Manfred go against what Athletics vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane said earlier this month.

Beane expressed confidence in the Athletics building a new stadium in Oakland.

“Listen, at some point we will have a new stadium, that's what makes me feel good. I hope it's within my tenure,” Beane said. “But we will, and I think the organization and the city deserve it. It'll happen.”

Back in September, the Athletics failed to come to terms on an agreement for the $12 billion Howard Terminal Project. That proposal included plans for a $1 billion ballpark.

The Athletics have really struggled to sell tickets the past few seasons. Perhaps a change of scenery will solve that issue.