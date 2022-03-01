The Spun

Rob Manfred Is Getting Crushed By Baseball Fans Today

A closeup of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 30: Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred speaks to the media prior to Game Three of the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on October 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred officially canceled the start of the 2022 season Tuesday after the MLB Players Association rejected the owners’ latest proposal. He attempted to deflect blame during a press conference explaining that the league-enforced lockout will lead to MLB eliminating at least the first two series without any plans to make them up.

To no surprise, baseball fans were outraged.

During his media session, Manfred said. “The concerns of our fans are at the very top of our consideration list.” Given the news he was delivering, that line didn’t go over well.

Others were put off by his demeanor, which didn’t seem to properly reflect the grim situation.

But hey, at least people are no longer talking about his handling of the Houston Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

While Manfred said both sides deserve blame, plenty of people pointed the finger his way.

It’s a sad day for Major League Baseball, and one that may forever damage Manfred’s legacy.

