Rob Manfred Is Getting Crushed By Baseball Fans Today

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred officially canceled the start of the 2022 season Tuesday after the MLB Players Association rejected the owners’ latest proposal. He attempted to deflect blame during a press conference explaining that the league-enforced lockout will lead to MLB eliminating at least the first two series without any plans to make them up.

To no surprise, baseball fans were outraged.

During his media session, Manfred said. “The concerns of our fans are at the very top of our consideration list.” Given the news he was delivering, that line didn’t go over well.

“The concerns of our fans are at the very top of our consideration list.” — Rob Manfred, on the day MLB canceled regular-season games, during a league-initiated lockout — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 1, 2022

The audacity Rob Manfred has to say “The concerns of our fans are at the very top of our consideration list.” during a nationally televised press conference called after his league failed to be reasonable during negotiations is insane. — Matt (@matttadelphia) March 1, 2022

Others were put off by his demeanor, which didn’t seem to properly reflect the grim situation.

Look how much Rob Manfred is enjoying the act of cancelling baseball games pic.twitter.com/fU1Ojlko6h — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) March 1, 2022

People wondering why Rob Manfred is laughing so much at this presser? The answer is simple. He's a clown. — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) March 1, 2022

But hey, at least people are no longer talking about his handling of the Houston Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

On the bright side for Rob Manfred: the Astros cheating scandal is no longer the worst thing that happened on his watch. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) March 1, 2022

While Manfred said both sides deserve blame, plenty of people pointed the finger his way.

That press conference did not convince me that Rob Manfred has any idea the irrevocable damage he just caused, or at least allowed to happen. — Kate Feldman (@kateefeldman) March 1, 2022

Reminder, if MLB games are cancelled, the players did not cancel them – the league did. The players never went on strike or asked for any work stoppage. The lockout, the deadline, the rushed offseason is all a product of Rob Manfred and the league. — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) March 1, 2022

Rob Manfred announces he's cancelling regular season games. Meteoric rise to becoming a worse MLB commissioner than Bud Selig. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 1, 2022

Rob Manfred is the worst thing to ever happen to baseball — White Sox HQ (@WhiteSoxHQ) March 1, 2022

It’s a sad day for Major League Baseball, and one that may forever damage Manfred’s legacy.