Rob Manfred Makes ‘Guarantee’ About MLB’s 2020 Season

It’s not often that a high-ranking person in sports is willing to go full Joe Namath and make a guarantee. But with persistent questions about the viability of a 2020 season, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is willing to make one.

Appearing on MLB Network, Manfred guaranteed that there will be baseball played in 2020. “One hundred percent,” he said when asked what chance we’ll have of seeing players take the field.

MLB insider Jon Heyman noted that Manfred doesn’t even need an agreement with the players in order to ensure a season. He pointed out that the MLB Commissioner can simply mandate the players return to the field with prorated pay.

Such a move would likely be poisonous as the MLB and MLBPA continue negotiating a new Collective Bargaining Agreement though. The current CBA is slated to expire in 2021.

Many players have been extremely resistant to the idea of playing the 2020 season on prorated salaries. Another factor has been the dangers of contracting COVID-19 if social distancing measures are not observed.

Fans were not impressed by Manfred’s statement either.

“Manfred has really screwed this whole negotiation thing up…” one Twitter user wrote.

“Seriously, just call it off at this point,” another wrote. “This is getting ridiculous and embarrassing for MLB.”

The opinions on this issue are as passionate as they are heated. One thing’s for sure: The longer this draws out, the more intense the arguments will get.