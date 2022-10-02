Roger Maris Jr. Has Controversial Suggestion For Baseball

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 26: Roger Maris Jr. (2nd L) talks with with Patty Judge (2nd R), the mother of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge during a game between the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre on September 26, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Aaron Judge needs one more home run to surpass Roger Maris for the all-time American League single-season record.

Judge hit his 61st homer in Toronto on Wednesday to tie Maris, with the former home run king's son Roger Jr. in attendance. Roger Maris Jr. has been following and rooting for Judge throughout his home run chase, but has been insistent that his father is still the true single-season home run king.

Today, Maris tweeted a suggestion for MLB, arguing that they should separate the records set by performance-enhancing drug users from those set by "clean" players.

"Baseball should consider making two separate home run records. PED home runs and home runs," Maris Jr. tweeted. "Baseball’s commissioner established separate home run records in 1961. Babe Ruth was credited as the home run king with 60. Roger Maris was credited for his 61 separately under 162 games."

We appreciate Maris sticking up for his father here, but the odds of this happening are slim to none. Barry Bonds is still the MLB single-season home run king until further notice.

Nevertheless, Judge will continue to pursue American League history this afternoon when the Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles in the Bronx.