Roger Maris Jr. Has Message For Aaron Judge: MLB World Reacts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his ninth inning game winning base hit against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on June 23, 2022 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Astros 7-6. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on the verge of breaking the franchise's record for most home runs in a single season. The late Roger Maris hit 61 homers during the 1961 season.

In an interview with Newsday, Roger Maris Jr. discussed his father's home run record.

Maris is hopeful his father's record remains intact when this season comes to an end, albeit he can't help but applaud Judge for the season he's having.

“We don’t want dad’s record to be broken,” Maris Jr. told Newsday. “But by the same token, you want to see someone give it a run and give it their best shot. That’s what dad would always want. Dad always felt that records were made to be broken. If someone’s coming after it and getting the job done and they make it happen, you’ve got to shake their hand and tip your hat to them and say, ‘Great job.’ “

Judge hit his 55th home run of the season on Wednesday. If the All-Star outfielder inches closer to the record, Maris will most likely take a trip to Yankee Stadium.

“I would assume we’d all come. It depends on how quick it happens – unless he gets on some kind of roll where it happens so quick you can’t get a plane ticket. He’s capable of hitting three in a game. It would be fun to be there and would be very exciting to see him try to get it done.”

The Yankees will be back in action this Thursday evening to take on the Minnesota Twins.