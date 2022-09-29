Roger Maris Jr. Is Sparking Controversy With His Comments

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 26: Roger Maris Jr. (4th R, first row) talks with with Patty Judge (3rd R, first row), the mother of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge during a game between the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre on September 26, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Roger Maris hit 61 home runs in a season for the New York Yankees. As it stands, that's now tied for the American League all-time single season home run record. Aaron Judge smacked homer No. 61 in Toronto on Wednesday night.

But what should the "real" home run record be?

Barry Bonds hit 73 home runs in a season. However, to many, that record has been tainted due to the steroid scandal.

Roger Maris Jr. is in that camp.

"Roger Maris Jr. said that if Aaron Judge hits 62 home runs, he should be celebrated as the single-season home run champ. Asked if he considers Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire illegitimate, Maris said: "I do. I think most people do,'" Bryan Hoch tweeted.

Many disagree with Maris Jr's comments, though.

The Bonds, McGwire, Sosa era has been tainted, but the home runs were still hit.

To many, they still stand as the records.

Maris Jr., though, believes the record should go to a "clean" player.

The MLB world has continued to debate the all-time home run records and that isn't going away anytime soon.