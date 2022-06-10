Roger Maris' Son Has Honest Comment About Yankees Home Run Record

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: A general view of monument park prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles on September 21, 2008 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. This is the final game played at the 85 year old stadium.The Yankees will start play in 2009 at the new Yankee Stadium currently under construction. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge is currently on track to hit 63 home runs this year. If he manages to maintain this incredible pace, he'll break the New York Yankees' record for the most homers in a single season.

As of now, Roger Maris holds this record. He hit a whopping 61 home runs during the 1961 season.

Earlier this week, Roger Maris Jr. spoke about his father's record. Believe it or not, he would be "very happy" if Judge breaks the record.

“You don’t want to see anyone get it, but I’d be very happy if Judge did do it,’’ Maris told the New York Post. “Dad always said records are meant to be broken. You don’t want to see Dad’s record go, but if it happened, I can’t think of a better guy to do it. He’s a great Yankee. To do it in New York, how cool would that be? First we had [Babe] Ruth, then we had Dad, and then to have Judge, that would be pretty awesome. I can’t think of a better storyline.”

Maris added that it would be fitting for Judge to break the record this year.

"Dad set the record of 61 in 1961 and it would be funny if Judge gets there on the 61st anniversary," he said.

Judge and the Yankees will be back in action against the Cubs. We'll see if he can add to his home run total.