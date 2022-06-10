Roger Maris' Son Has Honest Comment About Yankees Home Run Record
Aaron Judge is currently on track to hit 63 home runs this year. If he manages to maintain this incredible pace, he'll break the New York Yankees' record for the most homers in a single season.
As of now, Roger Maris holds this record. He hit a whopping 61 home runs during the 1961 season.
Earlier this week, Roger Maris Jr. spoke about his father's record. Believe it or not, he would be "very happy" if Judge breaks the record.
“You don’t want to see anyone get it, but I’d be very happy if Judge did do it,’’ Maris told the New York Post. “Dad always said records are meant to be broken. You don’t want to see Dad’s record go, but if it happened, I can’t think of a better guy to do it. He’s a great Yankee. To do it in New York, how cool would that be? First we had [Babe] Ruth, then we had Dad, and then to have Judge, that would be pretty awesome. I can’t think of a better storyline.”
Maris added that it would be fitting for Judge to break the record this year.
"Dad set the record of 61 in 1961 and it would be funny if Judge gets there on the 61st anniversary," he said.
Judge and the Yankees will be back in action against the Cubs. We'll see if he can add to his home run total.