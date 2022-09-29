Rolling Stone Is Getting Crushed For Its Aaron Judge Headline

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a first inning home run against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run Wednesday night, tying Roger Maris for the American League's single-season record.

The New York Yankees star joins Maris in seventh place on a leaderboard led by Barry Bonds, who crushed 73 home runs in 2001. However, some onlookers insist the lofty tallies Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa set during the Steroid Era don't count.

On Wednesday night, Rolling Stone inaccurately declared that Judge "ties the real home run record."

The sports world lambasted the publication for its tired stance. Some turned the old "stick to sports" line around on the iconic music magazine.

Deadspin's Chuck Modi noted that Judge does not share the same opinion.

Bonds hit 73 home runs, which remains 12 more than Judge's 61 home runs. MLB has not abdicated any stats produced by players who tested positive for -- or were suspected of using -- PEDs.

Roger Maris Jr. nevertheless agrees with Rolling Stone, calling Bonds' record "illegitimate" and saying it belongs to a "clean" player.

Judge's achievement is worthy of celebration without creating an unnecessary controversy. He's the first player to reach 60 home runs in a season since Bonds and Sosa did it in 2001.

The pending free agent has accomplished the feat in a year where power has diminished throughout the game. Kyle Schwarber is second in MLB with 42 homers this season.

Judge could also win the AL's Triple Crown while sporting baseball's best on-base and slugging percentages. But unless he hits 13 home runs in the regular season's final seven games, he won't break the record.