Veteran MLB Manager Announces He’s Retiring Today

A veteran Major League Baseball manager has decided to retire, effective immediately.

The Detroit Tigers announced on Saturday evening that manager Ron Gardenhire is retiring. Gardenhire, 62, has been the team’s manager since 2018. He was previously the manager of the Minnesota Twins from 2002-14.

Detroit general manager Al Avila announced the decision on Saturday. He noted that part of Gardenhire’s decision to retire is health-related.

“He mentioned to me he was going to retire and he wasn’t feeling well from a health perspective,” Avila told reporters on Saturday.

Lloyd McClendon will now step in as the manager of the Detroit Tigers for the remainder of the season. There are 10 games left on the schedule.

Gardenhire, a former shortstop for the New York Mets, got into coaching in 1991. He served as a coach for the Minnesota Twins for a decade before taking over as manager.

With the Twins, Gardenhire won a World Series in 1991 and was the American League Manager of the Year Award in 2010. Gardenhire finishes his career with 1,200 wins, good for 46th in Major League Baseball history.

The Detroit Tigers are currently 21-29 on the 2020 season. Detroit is in the middle of a series against the Cleveland Indians.

Detroit and Cleveland are scheduled to play at 6:10 p.m. E.T.