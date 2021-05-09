Look: Braves Star Ronald Acuna Exits Game After Getting Hit By Pitch

Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. exited Saturday night’s game in pain after getting hit by a pitch.

Atlanta hosted the Philadelphia Phillies this evening in game two of their three-game series. The Phillies took a 3-1 lead into the seventh inning when Acuna came the plate with two runners on base and two outs.

Facing a 1-0 count, Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod delivered a pitch a bit too far inside. The 98-MPH fastball hit Acuna right in the hand/wrist area. He was in immediate pain.

Take a look.

Ronald Acuña Jr. immediately goes to the clubhouse after taking a pitch to the hand/wrist. pic.twitter.com/gwPjDnBDis — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 9, 2021

To make matters worse, Acuna left the game. It’s unclear if it’s precautionary or the star outfielder suffered an injury. We expect to find out more later this evening.

There is past history between Ronald Acuna and Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod. Acuna took Coonrod deep the last time the two faced each other back on Apr. 11.

Both of Coonrod’s pitches during Acuna’s plate appearance this evening were far inside.

Here are the two pitches Coonrod threw to Acuña, who was facing the Phillies reliever for the first time since homering against him on April 11. pic.twitter.com/JrQrUokUHC — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) May 9, 2021

Update: Ronald Acuna did receive X-Rays, which were found negative. He is now listed as day-to-day with a left pinky contusion, according to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal.

This is about as good as news the Braves could’ve received this evening.

X-Rays on Ronald Acuña were negative and he is day-to-day with a left pinky finger contusion. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 9, 2021

Ronald Acuna has been on an absolute tear this season, batting .321 with 22 RBI and 10 homers in 30 games so far this year. He’s already the overwhelming favorite to be the NL MVP, though there’s plenty of season left to be played.

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear Acuna will miss much time after taking a fastball right to the hand Saturday night.

