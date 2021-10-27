Ronald Acuña Jr. Shared Some Big News To Alex Bregman

It looks like Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has provided a big hint for when he’ll be able to return from his torn ACL.

Acuña has been out of action since July 10, when he tore his ACL landing awkwardly while trying to track down a fly ball against the Miami Marlins. Without him, the Braves were forced to reshape their lineup at the trade deadline.

The moves paid off though, with Atlanta reaching its first World Series since 1999. Prior to Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, FOX cameras caught Acuña speaking with Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman around the batting cage.

After Bregman asked Acuña in Spanish when he’ll be back, the 2018 Rookie of the Year said he’ll be returning in May.

Earlier this month, Acuña said he didn’t have a timetable for his return, but did plan to resume jogging in November or December. Perhaps he’s gotten more clarity on his comeback timeframe since then.

Whenever Acuña is back on the field, it will be a great day for the Braves and for baseball in general. He’s one of the most electrifying players in the sport.

For now, Acuña will have to be content rooting his teammates on from the dugout. The Braves won last night and will look to take a 2-0 lead over Houston tonight.