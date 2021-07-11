Ronald Acuña Jr Makes Injury Comeback Goal Clear

A torn ACL has cut the second All-Star season of Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. tragically short. But while his year may be over, he’s not letting the injury get him down.

On a Zoom call today, Acuna stated that he’s going to put “maximum effort” into coming back from his injury. He said that he was already giving everything he had and that now he’s going to give even more.

“The only thing I can say is that I’m obviously going to put maximum effort to come back stronger than ever,” Acuna said, via ESPN. “If was giving 500 percent before, I’m about to start giving 1,000 percent.”

During Saturday’s 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins, Acuna landed awkwardly on the warning track while chasing a fly ball. He quickly grabbed his leg and had to be helped off the field.

He was diagnosed with a torn ACL after an MRI and will reportedly need upwards of nine months to recover.

Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. has a torn ACL in his right knee and will miss the rest of the 2021 season. He’s expected to be out for 9-10 months. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 11, 2021

Prior to his injury, Ronald Acuna Jr. was having yet another spectacular season. He leads all of Major League Baseball with 72 runs to go with his 84 hits, 24 home runs, 52 RBIs and .283 batting average.

For his strong season, Acuna received his second All-Star nod in the last three years. He looked like a contender for NL MVP to boot.

Since making his MLB debut in 2018, Acuna has won Rookie of the Year, two Silver Slugger awards and received two All-Star invites.

It’s disappointing that Acuna’s season had to end like this. But a full recovery would be a major testament to his toughness.