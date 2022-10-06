Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season.

With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams.

Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season.

The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social media.

"Kansas City Royals Executive Vice President and General Manager J.J. Picollo announced that manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred will not return for the 2023 season," they announced.

Matheny, 52, has been the Royals manager since the 2020 season.

Kansas City went 65-97 this season, missing the postseason for the third straight year under Matheny.