MLB Team Announces They’ve Signed SP Matt Harvey

With so much uncertainty surrounding this MLB season, the Kansas City Royals have decided to add another pitcher to their team. On Tuesday, the franchise announced that it signed Matt Harvey to a minor league contract.

Harvey showed so much promise during the beginning of his career with the New York Mets. Fans quickly gave him the nickname ‘The Dark Knight.’

The Mets received an All-Star year from Harvey back in 2013, but he then needed Tommy John surgery to repair his right elbow. Believe it or not, that injury didn’t actually derail his career. Harvey returned in 2015 and was named NL Comeback Player of the Year due to his 2.71 ERA.

Over the past two years, Harvey has made brief stints with the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics. Now, he’ll try to revitalize his career with the Royals.

We have signed RHP Matt Harvey to a minor league contract. #Royals — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 28, 2020

Harvey recently spent time with the Athletics, but was granted free agency in November. It took him roughly eight months to land with a new team.

Kansas City’s starting rotation currently consists of Danny Duffy, Foster Griffin, Jorge Lopez, Mike Montgomery, Brady Singer and Glenn Sparkman.

Unless the Royals suffer an injury or two to their rotation, it’s unlikely Harvey sees any time on the field this season. A shortened season only decreases his chances of making an impact this summer.

At 31 years old, this might be the last chance Harvey gets to save his MLB career.