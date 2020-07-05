Ryan Braun Shares Update On His Plans For MLB Future

While many MLB players seem to be dreading the prospect of the 60-game season, some like Ryan Braun are intrigued by the idea of playing fewer games.

Per USA Today, Braun said that the reduced season length actually makes him more likely to play another year. He explained that he’s at the point where it’s “very appealing” to play DH for a larger percentage of at-bats.

Braun added that the 2020 season will be “an experience like we’ve never experienced before.” He finished by stating that he’s more likely to play another year than he was just a few month ago.

“I would say at this point, I’m more likely to play another year than I think I would have been,” Braun said. “To start with, we’ll only play 60 games instead of 162 games. So obviously at this age and where I’m at in my career, it’s very appealing to me to have the option to DH for a decent percentage of my at-bats. And this season will be an experience like we’ve never experienced before.

“So at this point, I feel like it’s more likely that I play another year than I anticipated a few months back.”

Sounds like Ryan Braun is going to be back in 2021 for the Brewers. https://t.co/reB3DO4PKe — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) July 5, 2020

Braun is 36 and will be turning 37 before the year is out. His contract is up after 2021.

As someone who might want to get one more MLB contract before calling it quits for good, Braun could be relieved to have a little less wear and tear on his body for once.

Do you agree with Ryan Braun’s take on the shortened MLB season?