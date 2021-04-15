The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Padres Announce When Fernando Tatis Jr. Could Return To Lineup

Fernando Tatis Jr. crushes a home run.SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 9: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres hits a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park on August 9, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Back in early April, the San Diego Padres feared the worst when star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a left shoulder injury while swinging at a pitch. However, the 22-year-old might be back much sooner than anticipated.

According to Padres manager Jayce Tingler, the organization is “optimistic” that Tatis Jr. will be available to play on Friday when the Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. The injured shortstop took live batting practice on Thursday and has been feeling significantly better after suffering a subluxation of his left shoulder, per ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez.

“We’re optimistic that he has a good chance to be ready to play tomorrow,” Tingler told reporters on Thursday.

The Padres manager added that it was Tatis’s “best day” in terms of swinging a bat, which lifted his chances of playing this weekend against the Dodgers.

Tatis will be welcomed back into the Padres starting line-up with open arms, especially as San Diego prepares to take on its primary rival in the NL West. The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest young players in baseball after amassing a .301 average, 39 home runs and 27 stolen bases in his first 143 games in the majors. He signed a massive 14-year, $340 million extension with the Padres in the offseason, showing the organization’s commitment to him long term.

But, Tatis has had his struggles to start the 2021 season. In his 18 at-bats prior to suffering the subluxation, the 22-year-old had just three hits, including a solo home run. After having not played in a game since April 5, it might take Tatis a few swings to  get re-acclimated.

However, San Diego will be thrilled to get their star shortstop back on the field. The series between the Padres and the Dodgers will begin at 10:10 p.m. ET on Friday night.


About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.