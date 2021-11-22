After failing to reach the World Series despite posting a franchise-record 107 wins last year, the San Francisco Giants are working quickly to ensure they finish the job next year. And to that end, they’re bringing back two essential pitchers from last year.

According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, right-handed starter Anthony DeSclafani is returning to the Giants on a new contract. Per the report it’s a three-year deal worth $36 million.

DeSclafani had a career-year with the Giants last year after six rather unassuming years between the Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds. In 2021 he went 13-7 with an MLB-leading two shutouts and a 3.17 ERA.

Of the 31 starts DeSclafani started last season, the Giants won 21. They ended the season with a 107-55 record but lost to the Dodgers in the NLDS.

Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a three-year, $36 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. DeSclafani, 31, returns to the place he thrived last season, and the Giants' rotation rebuild is off to a good start. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 22, 2021

Anthony DeSclafani isn’t the only big name pitcher returning to the Giants this year though. Passan also reported that left-handed pitcher Alex Wood is returning too.

Per the report, the Giants are bringing Wood back on a two-year deal worth upwards of $10 million a year.

Wood made the All-Star Game with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 and won the World Series with them in 2020. Like DeSclafani, he joined the Giants on a one-year deal last year and rewarded the Giants with a career-year. He went 10-4 as a starter in 26 starts and posted a 3.83 ERA.

Left-hander Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants are finalizing a two-year contract worth north of $10 million a season, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. First on the scene with the talks was @ByRobertMurray. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 22, 2021

Suffice it to say, the Giants are going to be ready for whatever Major League Baseball throws at them next year.