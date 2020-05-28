Major League Baseball is attempting to resume activities in the weeks and months ahead. But their plans on doing so while encouraging players to take a paycut is being met with significant resistance.
One of the leading voices against MLB players taking cuts is agent Scott Boras. In a letter to players that was recently leaked, Boras told his 71 clients not to “bail out the owners” and that games can’t be played without their players.
Boras spoke out against the MLB owners, pointing out that they’ve made significant profits over the past few years. He appealed to the players to let the owners “borrow against the asset values they created” instead.
“Remember, games cannot be played without you,” Boras’ letter said, per The New York Post. “Players should not agree to further cuts to bail out the owners. Let owners take some of their record revenues and profits from the past several years and pay you the prorated salaries you agreed to accept or let them borrow against the asset values they created from the use of those profits players generated.”
The MLB has maintained that reducing player salaries in the short term is necessary to offset the loss of ticket sales and in-stadium revenue. Games will almost certainly be played without fans for much of 2020 – if at all.
But Boras is vehemently against the idea. He believes that MLB owners and franchises should pick themselves up by their bootstraps rather than be bailed out by their employees.
Boras’ client list includes ace pitchers such as Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole and Dallas Keuchel. As a result, he holds significant influence over some teams’ top stars.
