“Remember, games cannot be played without you,” Boras’ letter said, per The New York Post. “Players should not agree to further cuts to bail out the owners. Let owners take some of their record revenues and profits from the past several years and pay you the prorated salaries you agreed to accept or let them borrow against the asset values they created from the use of those profits players generated.”

The MLB has maintained that reducing player salaries in the short term is necessary to offset the loss of ticket sales and in-stadium revenue. Games will almost certainly be played without fans for much of 2020 – if at all.

But Boras is vehemently against the idea. He believes that MLB owners and franchises should pick themselves up by their bootstraps rather than be bailed out by their employees.

Boras’ client list includes ace pitchers such as Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole and Dallas Keuchel. As a result, he holds significant influence over some teams’ top stars.

Do you agree with Scott Boras’ message for MLB players?