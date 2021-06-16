Scott Boras Is Not Happy With MLB’s New Rule Changes

You can add prominent agent Scott Boras to the list of those around the game who object to MLB’s recent crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances.

In a statement released Wednesday to The Athletic, Boras acknowledged that “limiting legislation is required” when it comes to regulating what pitchers use to enhance their grip on the ball.

However, he ripped the decision to implement these new rules midseason, as pitchers league-wide have been working on controlling the baseball with the use of these various substances.

“However to completely abolish gripping agents (other than rosin) creates a major issue as all MLB pitchers were taught (by their respective MLB teams) control of the baseball with the use of gripping substances,” Boras wrote.

Scott Boras just released this statement to The Athletic. Michael Hill is a senior vice-president of on-field operations for MLB. pic.twitter.com/L3Ydxmlimt — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 16, 2021

Boras’ comments are in line with what Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow had to say this week. Glasnow, who went on the IL Tuesday with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and a flexor tendon strain, blamed the new rules and the sudden change in routine with causing his injury.

“I just threw 80 something innings and you just told me I can’t use anything and I have to change everything,” Glasnow said, per Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Florida. “I truly believe 100 percent that’s why I got hurt. I’m frustrated MLB doesn’t understand. You can’t just tell us to use nothing. It’s crazy.

“I don’t want this to happen to anyone else. My life long dream is I wanna win a CY young and be an All Star and now it’s just s— on. Now it’s over. Now I have to try to rehab to come back in the playoffs. I’m clearly frustrated. You can’t just tell us to use nothing. It’s crazy.”

Glasnow is not the only high-profile pitcher to voice his displeasure with the fresh guidelines, which call for a 10-game suspension for any player caught using the foreign substances. Jack Flaherty of the St. Louis Cardinals and Carlos Rodon of the Chicago White Sox have also made their opinions heard.