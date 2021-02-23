Look: Mariners P Marco Gonzales Changed His Twitter Bio

The Seattle Mariners made headlines earlier this week as former team president and CEO Kevin Mather resigned from his position Monday afternoon.

Mather, who had worked with the organization for the last 25 years, made multiple derogatory remarks about current Mariners players in a recent conversation with a local Rotary Club. The team executive belittled and insulted members of his own organization, including multiple international players for their language skills.

Here’s more from ESPN’s Jeff Passan:

“Over the course of a 45-minute chat to a local Rotary Club in early February, Seattle Mariners CEO Kevin Mather disparaged a Japanese player for not learning English, belittled a star prospect from the Dominican Republic for his language skills and derided another top prospect while admitting to manipulating his service time. He called his team’s best pitcher “very boring” and embellished the pitcher’s actions in a clubhouse incident, told another falsehood about a well-respected veteran and complained that the franchise’s best player over the past decade was ‘overpaid.’”

As a result, Mather resigned and the Mariners will try to move forward. But not everyone wants to put the incident aside immediately.

Marco Gonzales, who was the target of Mather’s “very boring” comment, decided to share his frustration in a subtle way on Tuesday afternoon. The 29-year-old pitcher updated his Twitter bio to reflect his thoughts on the situation with the former team president.

Take a look:

Gonzales also spoke with the media on Tuesday and fielded questions about Mather’s comments. The 29-year-old handled the session with poise and maturity, summing up how the situation went over in the Mariners locker room.

“Sometimes a common goal can unite you but sometimes a common enemy can be even greater,” Gonzales said, per Kevin Shockey. “So I think that’s the boat we’re in right now.”

With Mather officially out the door, the Mariners will need to lock down a new president as soon as possible. Seattle went through its first full team workout on Tuesday and will need to be ready to take the field in just a few months.

