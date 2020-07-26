Shohei Ohtani Had A Disastrous 1st Start Of The MLB Season

Shohei Ohtani’s return to the mound for regular season action did not go nearly as well as the big right-hander hoped it would.

Ohtani did pitch at all last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. As a rookie in 2018, the two-way star 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 starts.

This afternoon, Ohtani drew the start against the Oakland A’s and failed to make out of the first inning. Worse, he didn’t even record an out, facing six batters before leaving the game.

After surrendering a lead-off single to Marcus Semien, Ohtani walked three straight hitters to force in a run. Back-to-back singles by Mark Canha and Robbie Grossman made it 4-0, and Ohtani’s afternoon was done.

The final line for the Japanese product: six batters, no outs, three hits, three walks, five runs surrendered, all earned.

Ohtani is done. He did not record an out. Oakland is up, 4-0, and he is responsible for the runners on the corners. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 26, 2020

Shohei Ohtani’s day is done. He did not record a single out over 30 pitches, none of which were splitters. His fastball velocity averaged 92.9 mph. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 26, 2020

As you can see, Ohtani’s velocity was also not where it needed to be. The hope of course is that he continues to regain his footing on the mound as the season rolls along.

At the very least, Shohei Ohtani has proven himself as a quality hitter at the MLB level, hitting 40 home runs and slashing .285/.350/.550 in 111 career games. However, the Angels are obviously hoping he reverts back to his 2018 form as a pitcher so they can reap the full benefits of their investment in him.