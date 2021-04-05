MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani’s Insane Game

The Los Angeles Angels are only one inning into their Sunday Night Baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, but fans are already raving about Shohei Ohtani’s performance.

Ohtani, the 26-year-old pitcher/hitter from Japan, is putting on a show.

The Angels star looked dominant on the mound in the first inning, showing off some filthy pitches, including this ridiculous splitter.

There’s Shohei Ohtani’s splitter right after 101. pic.twitter.com/JkrNfYLLQN — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) April 5, 2021

Ohtani then stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the first inning and hit a monster home run to right field.

But can your pitcher do… THIS? pic.twitter.com/vW7nesRyZ6 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 5, 2021

ESPN’s Stats & Info summed up just how impressive Ohtani has been on the mound and at the plate so far this season.

“Shohei Ohtani has thrown the fastest pitch of any starting pitcher so far in this early season (100.6 MPH) and has the hardest-hit HR of the season by any player (115.2 MPH exit velocity),” ESPN tweeted.

Shohei Ohtani has thrown the fastest pitch of any starting pitcher so far in this early season (100.6 MPH) and has the hardest-hit HR of the season by any player (115.2 MPH exit velocity). pic.twitter.com/P3GmsQoJmK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 5, 2021

That’s pretty absurd.

MLB insider Jon Heyman said that Ohtani might be the best “all-around talent” in the league. That’s tough to quantify, but no one else can do what Ohtani does on the mound and at the plate.

The best player in the game, and arguably the best all-around talent https://t.co/1Qh6HVphWu — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 5, 2021

The Angels have disappointed in recent seasons, but perhaps this will be the year everything comes together for the AL West franchise.