MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani’s Insane Game

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani.ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels at bat against the Chicago White Sox during the game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 02, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Angels are only one inning into their Sunday Night Baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, but fans are already raving about Shohei Ohtani’s performance.

Ohtani, the 26-year-old pitcher/hitter from Japan, is putting on a show.

The Angels star looked dominant on the mound in the first inning, showing off some filthy pitches, including this ridiculous splitter.

Ohtani then stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the first inning and hit a monster home run to right field.

ESPN’s Stats & Info summed up just how impressive Ohtani has been on the mound and at the plate so far this season.

“Shohei Ohtani has thrown the fastest pitch of any starting pitcher so far in this early season (100.6 MPH) and has the hardest-hit HR of the season by any player (115.2 MPH exit velocity),” ESPN tweeted.

That’s pretty absurd.

MLB insider Jon Heyman said that Ohtani might be the best “all-around talent” in the league. That’s tough to quantify, but no one else can do what Ohtani does on the mound and at the plate.

The Angels have disappointed in recent seasons, but perhaps this will be the year everything comes together for the AL West franchise.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.