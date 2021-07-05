The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Shohei Ohtani Made Major League History On Sunday

Shohei Ohtani warms up in the outfield before a game for the Angels.OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JULY 26: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels warms up before their game against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on July 26, 2020 in Oakland, California. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is continuing to make baseball history in what is already an all-time season for him. So it should be no surprise that he achieved another first yesterday.

On Sunday, Ohtani was officially picked as one of the American League’s starting pitchers for the upcoming All-Star Game. The announcement comes shortly after he was revealed as a designated hitter for the American League too.

With the selection of Ohtani to both positions, he becomes the first player in the 88-year history of the All-Star Game to be selected as both a pitcher and a hitter. Given how many great pitchers over the years have also been great hitters, it says a lot about how incredible Ohtani is.

As a batter, Ohtani leads all of Major League Baseball with 31 home runs. He’s already going to participate in the Home Run Derby.

Shohei Ohtani also currently leads Major League Baseball with a .704 slugging percentage. He leads the American League in triples.

As a pitcher, Ohtani similarly ranks among the elite. He’s no Jacob deGrom, but he’s 3-1 in 12 starts with 83 strikeouts in 60 innings pitchers. He has a 3.60 earned run average.

The legend of Shohei Ohtani is continuing to grow, but it has yet to manifest itself in the postseason. Los Angeles are 42-41 right now and pretty far behind in the Wildcard race.

But baseball fans around the world will get to see what Ohtani is all about come All-Star Weekend.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.