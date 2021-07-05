Shohei Ohtani Made Major League History On Sunday

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is continuing to make baseball history in what is already an all-time season for him. So it should be no surprise that he achieved another first yesterday.

On Sunday, Ohtani was officially picked as one of the American League’s starting pitchers for the upcoming All-Star Game. The announcement comes shortly after he was revealed as a designated hitter for the American League too.

With the selection of Ohtani to both positions, he becomes the first player in the 88-year history of the All-Star Game to be selected as both a pitcher and a hitter. Given how many great pitchers over the years have also been great hitters, it says a lot about how incredible Ohtani is.

As a batter, Ohtani leads all of Major League Baseball with 31 home runs. He’s already going to participate in the Home Run Derby.

Shohei Ohtani is the first player in MLB history to be named an All-Star at pitcher and position player 🤯 Generational talent. @BRWalkoff pic.twitter.com/qhy8Tjyjcn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 4, 2021

Shohei Ohtani also currently leads Major League Baseball with a .704 slugging percentage. He leads the American League in triples.

As a pitcher, Ohtani similarly ranks among the elite. He’s no Jacob deGrom, but he’s 3-1 in 12 starts with 83 strikeouts in 60 innings pitchers. He has a 3.60 earned run average.

The legend of Shohei Ohtani is continuing to grow, but it has yet to manifest itself in the postseason. Los Angeles are 42-41 right now and pretty far behind in the Wildcard race.

But baseball fans around the world will get to see what Ohtani is all about come All-Star Weekend.