Shohei Ohtani Makes Official All-Star Game Decision: Fans React

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 13: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Houston Astros bench after the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 13, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images) John McCoy/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani is arguably the best pitcher in baseball right now.

The two-way baseball superstar has won his last six starts on the mound, compiling 58 strikeouts during that span.

Ohtani will display some of his skillset at the All-Star Game this week. Unfortunately, he won't be on the mound.

Ohtani has decided he won't pitch in the All-Star Game. He'll instead bat leadoff for the AL team.

"Dusty Baker said he heard from Shohei Ohtani’s camp that he didn’t want to start. It’s unclear if Ohtani plans to pitch," said Rhett Bollinger.

Bollinger added, "Shohei Ohtani said he doesn’t plan to pitch in the All-Star Game because he’s starting the first game after the break on Friday."

The good news is the All-Star game will start out with a bang when Ohtani matches up against Clayton Kershaw.

"First batter-pitcher matchup in ASG tomorrow will be Kershaw vs AL DH and leadoff man Shohei Ohtani. Great theater!," said Jon Heyman.

"AL Starting Lineup with Shohei Ohtani leading off!," wrote Ben Verlander.

The All-Star Game commences at 8 p.m. ET this Tuesday night.