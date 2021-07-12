There’s Been A Huge Shohei Ohtani Announcement For All-Star Game

The best hitter in baseball will start the 2021 All-Star Game on the mound. MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani is the American League’s starting pitcher for Tuesday night at Coors Field.

As dominant as the Angels’ designated hitter/pitcher has been in 2021, the news has surprised many in the MLB community–including Ohtani himself.

“To be chosen as a pitcher, I was not expecting that at all,” Ohtani said.

While transcendent at the plate, Ohtani has only been solid on the mound this season. In 13 starts, he has produced a 3.57 ERA, 1.21 WHIP. Ohtani is 4-1 on the year.

Max Scherzer, the Washington Nationals ace, will start for the National League. Scherzer sports a 2.66 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 7-4 record through 17 starts.

Your 2021 All-Star Game A.L. Starting Pitcher: Shohei Ohtani pic.twitter.com/LtySlrsNY5 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 12, 2021

Angels star Shohei Ohtani will be the American League All-Star team starting pitcher and bat leadoff as designated hitter less than 24 hours after competing in the Home Run Derby as the No. 1 seed. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 12, 2021

Ohtani’s pitching resume is far from the AL’s strongest in 2021. Just ask White Sox fans, who will reasonably argue that both Carlos Rodon and Lance Lynn deserved the start over Ohtani.

But Ohtani’s selection honors a unique season in which he’s been an above average pitcher AND the most dangerous offensive weapon in Major League Baseball.

Ohtani, who turned 27 a week ago, has logged 33 home runs, 70 runs batted in, 12 stolen bases and a 1.062 OPS in 343 plate appearances. Before he takes the mound, Ohtani will lead off for the AL. Not to mention, he’s the number one seed in Monday night’s Home Run Derby.

For those keeping track at home, Shohei Ohtani will:

◽️ Participate in the Home Run Derby as the No. 1 seed

◽️ Lead off for the American League

◽️ Start the game on the mound pic.twitter.com/CPxvBOz1qe — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 12, 2021

The MLB also announced a rule change for this year’s all-star showdown––Ohtani will be permitted to hit even after he’s done pitching.

A fitting adjustment for Los Angeles’ phenom, who’s earned multiple all-star at bats.