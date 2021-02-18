Skip Bayless Reacts To Tim Tebow Retiring From Baseball

Tim Tebow had some big news to share on Wednesday night, announcing his retirement from the MLB.

“I want to thank the Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization,” Tebow said in a statement. “I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions. I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met. #LGM”

Tebow’s run with the Mets didn’t last very long, but it was still fun to see the former Heisman Trophy winner transition from the gridiron to the diamond. Unfortunately, the club never called the Florida product up to the major leagues.

After Tebow announced his retirement, FS1 personality Skip Bayless had a sweet message to share for the 33-year-old outfielder.

“Congrats to Tim Tebow for an amazing baseball run after not playing for 11 years,” Bayless wrote on Twitter. “Made Double-A All-Star team! Forced to pursue baseball bc NFL gave up on him after he carried 1-4 Broncos to West title, playoff win. All-time intangibles.”

Bayless hasn’t gotten over Tebow’s short stint in the NFL. He has said on multiple occasions that Denver gave up on Tebow way too soon, albeit they signed Peyton Manning to replace him.

We’ll find out soon enough what’s next for Tebow. At the very least, he’s shown over the years that he’s a great analyst for SEC football.