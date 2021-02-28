Sports World Reacts To The Start Of MLB Spring Training

Baseball is in the air. Tomorrow is March 1, and today is the official opening day of MLB spring training games.

Last year, there were still a couple of weeks of spring training left when the sports world was shut down due to COVID-19. The next time we saw Major League Baseball wasn’t until July.

Hopefully, we get a full season in this year, with today being the first step towards it. Baseball fans are pretty much universally excited to have the sport officially back starting this afternoon.

The reaction on social media has been a positive one, though there are some people who aren’t that into spring training games.

The Yankees are playing a baseball game today — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) February 28, 2021

The first @MLB Spring Training games are less than 5 hours away. Enjoy, everyone! So great to have baseball back. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 28, 2021

MLB games are officially back in the @ActionApp. 😍 pic.twitter.com/oOuuEDDfhb — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 28, 2021

Can we please stop with the "Baseball is Back" tweets. Exhibition baseball is like nonalcoholic beer. — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) February 28, 2021

It’s true these games don’t count and they’re only an appetizer for the main course. However, spring training is the best way to whet your appetite for the next 6-7 months of MLB action.

It’s fun having baseball back, even in an exhibition capacity.