The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports World Reacts To The Start Of MLB Spring Training

A view of the field in Yankee stadium from the bleachers of an MLB game.NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: The Conan blimp flies over Yankee stadium as the New York Yankees play against the Texas Rangers in Game Five of the ALCS during the 2010 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium on October 20, 2010 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Baseball is in the air. Tomorrow is March 1, and today is the official opening day of MLB spring training games.

Last year, there were still a couple of weeks of spring training left when the sports world was shut down due to COVID-19. The next time we saw Major League Baseball wasn’t until July.

Hopefully, we get a full season in this year, with today being the first step towards it. Baseball fans are pretty much universally excited to have the sport officially back starting this afternoon.

The reaction on social media has been a positive one, though there are some people who aren’t that into spring training games.

It’s true these games don’t count and they’re only an appetizer for the main course. However, spring training is the best way to whet your appetite for the next 6-7 months of MLB action.

It’s fun having baseball back, even in an exhibition capacity.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.