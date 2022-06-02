Son Of Legendary MLB Player Arrested On Monday

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 29: A view of Marlins Park during player introductions and the National Anthem at Opening Day between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs at Marlins Park on March 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

According to multiple reports, the son of Marlins manager Don Mattingly was arrested earlier this week in Evansville, Indiana.

Jordon Mattingly, 30, was reportedly busted for driving drunk. He allegedly crashed his car into a median before driving to a local dealership in an effort to sell it.

Mattingly blew a .291 during his breathalyzer test, which is more than 3.5 times the legal limit. A witness described him as "super drunk," according to the affidavit.

Despite blowing a .291, Mattingly told the police that he had just one beer.

As for Mattingly's vehicle, it sustained serious damage from the crash.

Per the report from FOX 59:

"When police arrived, they spotted the SUV that Mattingly was seen driving in earlier. The officers said it was missing a front tire and had heavy front left side damage, according to court documents.

"Mattingly had been trying to sell his damaged SUV, according to staff at the dealership. Court documents show one man who followed Mattingly into the building heard him tell sales staff, “I want to sell this piece of crap.”

Mattingly was taken to the hospital for treatment prior to being booked into Vanderburgh County Jail.

He was officially charged with two counts of driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated, one count of public drunkenness, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.