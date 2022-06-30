Son Of Former MLB Star Mark McGwire Reportedly Transferring

7 Jul 1998: American Leaguer player Mark McGwire #25 of the St Louis Cardinals and Sammy Sosa #21 of the Chicago Cubs answer questions during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

Oklahoma infielder Max McGwire, the son of former MLB slugger Mark McGwire, has entered the transfer portal. Matt Zenitz of On3 was first to report the news.

McGwire was a top-100 recruit coming out of high school, according to Perfect Game.

During his freshman season with the Sooners, McGwire had a .189 batting average with two home runs.

It's too early to determine where McGwire will resume his college baseball career. Perhaps he'll join a program where he'll have a more prominent role.

McGwire started in 16 games for the Sooners this past season.

Baseball fans will be eager to see where McGwire goes next for a plethora of reasons.

For starters, McGwire is a promising player with three years of eligibility reamining. Additionally, fans are eager to see where he'll go because he's the son of a 12-time All-Star.