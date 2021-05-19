Son Of Legendary MLB Pitcher Emerging As Football Recruit

The son of a legendary Major League Baseball pitcher is making headlines thanks to his rise up the recruiting ranks in recent weeks.

Dylan Gooden started the season struggling for playing time. The son of former New York Mets pitcher Dwight “Doc” Gooden started the year on the offensive side of the ball playing wide receiver.

His father, a Cy Young winner and four-time All-Star pitcher, suggested a position change. Instead of sticking with wide receiver, Gooden switched to the defensive side of the ball and picked up some reps at defensive end.

In a recent conversation with 247Sports, the Gooden’s explained the change.

“The coaches wanted him on defense,” Dwight Gooden said. “I told him, ‘I think defensive end is probably your thing.’ He said, ‘Yeah, but I want to play wide receiver.’ I told him, ‘Good, and I am not telling you not to, but I don’t want you to cheat yourself.’ “I had been talking to him, and talking to him. Finally, he said, ‘I am going to talk to the defensive coaches and I think I am going to play defense.'”

The younger Gooden had an honest comment about the switch.

“I wasn’t really getting the reps at receiver so I went to defensive end,” he said. “Clearly, I am better on defense than I am on offense.”

Gooden debuted as a four-star prospect at No. 143 nationally, and the No. 7 weak side defensive end.