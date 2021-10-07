Look: There’s A Special Guest At Dodgers vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed in the St. Louis Cardinals to Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night for the single-game Wild Card round of the National League playoffs. After winning 106 games in the regular season, the reigning champs need to squeak out one more victory to keep their hopes of a repeat title alive.

Dodger Stadium was packed to the brim with loyal fans, hoping to catch a glimpse of their team take another step closer to the World Series. However, one particular patron stood out from among the rest.

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto was on hand in Los Angeles Wednesday, but not just as a casual fan. He was there to support his former teammate Trea Turner, who was traded to the Dodgers just ahead of the league’s trade deadline.

Soto even wore a Turner Nationals jersey to show his support for the star shortstop.

Take a look, via MLB:

Soto’s attendance on Wednesday is awesome to see, considering Turner was once a key contributor of the Nationals World Series Championship just two seasons ago. Clearly, the two top players have continued a friendship after the shortstop was traded to the Dodgers.

Turner had a career year in 2021 with LA, batting .338 and stealing 11 bases in 52 games with the Dodgers. The 28-year-old All-Star will be a crucial piece of the puzzle if the organization wants to make a deep postseason run this October.

The Cardinals struck first on Wednesday off of a wild pitch from Soto’s other former teammate, Max Scherzer. The Dodgers will look to battle back and validate their 106-win season with a come-from-behind victory.

The National League Wild Card game between the Dodgers and the Cardinals is currently airing on TBS.