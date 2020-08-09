The Spun

Sports Fans React To Epic Pamela Anderson Baywatch Clip

Pamela Anderson on Baywatch.Baywatch.

A sports-themed clip of Pamela Anderson on Baywatch went viral on social media earlier this week.

The clip features the bombshell lifeguard stumbling upon Mike Piazza on the beach. The then-Los Angeles Dodgers star was in his uniform, swinging a wooden bat. Anderson wanted to know why Piazza was swinging a bat on the beach.

Piazza, who played for the Dodgers from 1992–1998, said he needed to keep his swing fresh during the lockout. Major League Baseball had a players strike from August 1994 to April 1995.

“Just don’t hit anybody,” Anderson tells Piazza.

Then, Baywatch becomes Baywatch. A young woman is seen struggling in the rip current, so Anderson and Piazza go out to save her.

Yes, that really did happen.

Sports fans are loving the old clip.

“This clip should be shown to everyone who inspires to be a lifeguard or a baseball player. It could could save someone from drowning or improve your swing if you’re playing sandlot baseball,” one fan joked.

“Oh wow. I would’ve loved to be in that writers meeting when the person pitched that scene. Yikes. We have come a long way with the quality of tv writing nowadays. But I agree, this happens at least once a day,” another said.

“Thanks Baywatch. I for one, totally appreciate this realistic scenario of a superstar baseball player… taking cuts on a crowded beach… then helping a super hot lifeguard to save a woman who could not stand up in 3ft beach surf. Rip currents man, they bring us all together,” one said.

Well done, Baywatch.


