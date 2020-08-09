Sports Fans React To Epic Pamela Anderson Baywatch Clip

A sports-themed clip of Pamela Anderson on Baywatch went viral on social media earlier this week.

The clip features the bombshell lifeguard stumbling upon Mike Piazza on the beach. The then-Los Angeles Dodgers star was in his uniform, swinging a wooden bat. Anderson wanted to know why Piazza was swinging a bat on the beach.

Piazza, who played for the Dodgers from 1992–1998, said he needed to keep his swing fresh during the lockout. Major League Baseball had a players strike from August 1994 to April 1995.

“Just don’t hit anybody,” Anderson tells Piazza.

Then, Baywatch becomes Baywatch. A young woman is seen struggling in the rip current, so Anderson and Piazza go out to save her.

It’s good to remind yourself at least once a day that this happened…… pic.twitter.com/U4fTCl6z7O — Cody Decker (@Decker6) August 6, 2020

Yes, that really did happen.

Sports fans are loving the old clip.

“This clip should be shown to everyone who inspires to be a lifeguard or a baseball player. It could could save someone from drowning or improve your swing if you’re playing sandlot baseball,” one fan joked.

“Oh wow. I would’ve loved to be in that writers meeting when the person pitched that scene. Yikes. We have come a long way with the quality of tv writing nowadays. But I agree, this happens at least once a day,” another said.

“Thanks Baywatch. I for one, totally appreciate this realistic scenario of a superstar baseball player… taking cuts on a crowded beach… then helping a super hot lifeguard to save a woman who could not stand up in 3ft beach surf. Rip currents man, they bring us all together,” one said.

Well done, Baywatch.