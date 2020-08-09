Photos: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Spotted With New MLB Star

A prominent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has reportedly been spotted with a new Major League Baseball star.

Chase Carter, a 23-year-old model, previously dated New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton. However, the two broke up some time before the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has since been spotted with a different MLB star. Chase has reportedly been seen getting cozy with Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Cody Bellinger. The 25-year-old outfielder is the reigning National League MVP.

Swipe Sports spotted an Instagram Story of Carter and Bellinger appearing to be having a good time together earlier this summer.

The New York Post had some details on Carter and Stanton:

In October, Carter — along with Aaron Judge’s girlfriend, Samantha Bracksieck — watched as the Yankees swept the Minnesota Twins in Game 3 of the ALDS. There appeared to be trouble in paradise for Carter and Stanton a month later, as the Yankee “liked” a number of Instagram posts from UFC ring star Arianny Celeste. Carter and Stanton have since unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Bellinger and the Dodgers, meanwhile, are off to a good start in 2020. Los Angeles is 10-5 on the season, second in the National League West. The Dodgers will play the Giants at 4:10 p.m. E.T. today.