Sports Media World Reacts To Alex Rodriguez News

For the 2021 NFL season, ESPN rolled out an interesting fan experience – an alternate broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning hosting and calling the game.

So far this season, Peyton and Eli have had guests like Aaron Rodgers, Snoop Dogg and others. It’s been a pleasant surprise for fans who were looking for something a little different than the normal broadcasts.

According to a new report from media insider Andrew Marchand, the same type of broadcast could be coming to Major League Baseball. Alex Rodriguez might be the one to host it, too.

“ESPN is considering a Manningcast-type broadcast for Alex Rodriguez as it reshuffles its Sunday Night Baseball coverage,” the report stated. “If this were to happen, A-Rod would be out of the regular Sunday Night booth.”

Not everyone is loving the idea.

“As long as it is neither filmed nor broadcast anywhere, this sounds great,” said one fan.

"As long as it is neither filmed nor broadcast anywhere, this sounds great."

“I would literally never watch this. Imagine choosing to listen to A-Rod instead of literally any other option available?” one fan asked.

"I would literally never watch this. Imagine choosing to listen to A-Rod instead of literally any other option available?"

Not everyone is against the idea, though.

“I am all in on this!” said one fan.

"I am all in on this!"

Would fans watch a Manningcast-like broadcast featuring Alex Rodriguez?

We might find out soon.