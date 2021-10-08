Sports Media World Reacts To Awkward Alex Rodriguez Video

On Thursday night, the sporting world had plenty of options to choose from with Thursday Night Football and playoff baseball taking center stage.

Those who chose the latter received an incredible sight from the FOX booth. During the network’s coverage of Thursday night’s games, the crew had a little fun with Alex Rodriguez.

A video showed the Tampa Bay Rays players enjoying some popcorn in the dugout while their game against the Boston Red Sox was in play. The video then showed A-Rod getting fed popcorn during the Super Bowl between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers.

The video immediately went viral after Rodriguez suggested that’s why he’s single. A-Rod, of course, just went through a very public breakup with Jennifer Lopez.

Fans couldn’t help but feel his pain.

“You could see the pain in his expression and hear it from his voice,” one fan said.

Most fans, though, just couldn’t help but laugh at the moment and at A-Rod for his reaction to the clip.

Check it out.

It’s good that Rodriguez can laugh at himself following a tough breakup with JLo. The fans can still feel his pain, though.

He’ll be back in the broadcast booth yet again tonight for a full slate of playoff baseball games.

Will there be another viral moment?