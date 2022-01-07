Sports Media World Reacts To Friday’s Alex Rodriguez News

Earlier this week, a report suggested that Alex Rodriguez would lead a “Manningcast” like production about Major League Baseball for ESPN.

Peyton and Eli Manning have become media superstars thanks to their alternate Monday Night Football broadcast. They have had guests like Aaron Rodgers, Snoop Dogg and others, providing an interesting alternative for viewers during the game.

After learning of the Alex Rodriguez news, fans weren’t exactly sure how to take the news. Well, they might want to buckle in because his partner for the reported broadcast has been revealed.

According to New York Post media insider Andrew Marchand, A-Rod will be teaming up with Michael Kay, the TV voice of the New York Yankees. The duo will reportedly call between 10-12 games during the 2022 season.

It didn’t take long for fans to start weighing in on the news. Let’s just say it’s not the reaction ESPN is looking for.

“Just like Manningcast. Except I’d never watch,” one person said.

“I’m usually pretty open-minded on things. Probably too much so. But I’m having difficulty imagining that anyone will watch or enjoy this,” said another fan.

“Thank you for the warning to never watch this as long as I live,” said someone else.

It seems like the fans aren’t thrilled about the combination – or perhaps it’s just Alex Rodriguez. Regardless, it sounds like ESPN is moving forward with the plan.