Sports Media World Reacts To The Matt Vasgersian News

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball coverage will look very different next year. Play-by-play commentator Matt Vasgersian has informed the network that he will not be returning for the 2022 season, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Vasgersian is leaving ESPN’s broadcast booth in order to pursue new deals with MLB Network. He might also continue his work with the Los Angeles Angels’ regional telecast.

“I decided to call it a wrap on Sunday Night Baseball,” Vasgersian told the New York Post. “I can’t do everything I enjoy with MLB Network and the Angels, while still being away for nearly 30 weekends a year.”

With Vasgersian out of the mix for the 2022 season, ESPN could potentially replace him with Boog Sciambi, Karl Ravech, Jason Benetti, Michael Kay, Ryan Ruocco or Dave Flemming. MLB fans appear to be on board with the current list of candidates for the job.

“Many of the potential replacements listed would be fantastic, but I would hope they’d get a better analyst as partner,” an MLB fan said.

Although the MLB world has plenty of respect for Vasgersian, an argument can be made that he wasn’t a great fit for Sunday Night Baseball. That’s why his departure from ESPN might not seem like a huge hit for the network, albeit he has one of the best voices in the industry.

Angels fans, meanwhile, are intrigued by the idea of Vasgersian calling the team’s games next season.

“It looks like Matty V will be doing more Angels games next year which is absolutely great news,” an Angels fan said. “I love Matty V and he’s one of my favorite broadcasters in the game!”

It’d be quite fun to hear Vasgersian call Shohei Ohtani’s home runs for an entire season.

Do you think ESPN’s baseball coverage will take a huge hit without Vasgersian on board?