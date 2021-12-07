Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Kurkjian News

Longtime MLB reporter Tim Kurkjian has been named the 2022 winner of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) Career Excellence Award.

The news was announced today by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and museum. Kurkjian will be honored at the 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown next summer.

The Career Excellence Award is presented yearly “for meritorious contributions to baseball writing.” The reaction to the news from Kurkjian’s peers says it all.

No better person and no one more deserving that my friend Tom.

No better person and no one more deserving that my friend Tom.

Feel for finalists Marty Noble and Allan Simpson, who were also deserving. But this was a, "You mean Tim Kurkjian wasn't already in the Hall of Fame?" vote.

Sometimes fans wonder "does [baseball media person] even LIKE baseball?" Well Tim Kurkjian's love for the game is clear to see, and his work over the years has influenced me as someone who also loves the fun stories and neat stats surrounding this weird, weird sport.

This is long overdue. @Kurkjian_ESPN has a love for the game that few can match. He's a first-rate journalist and one of the best teammates I've ever been around. He embodies everything this award should be. Congratulations!

Never met Tim, but from afar, what's always stood out through his segments on TV, is the joyful prism through which he has always seemed to view the game. So awesome. This is so well-deserved.

Kurkjian has been at ESPN since 1998, first joining the Worldwide Leader as a columnist and then later serving as a reporter/analyst/host on “Baseball Tonight.”

Prior to arriving at ESPN, Kurkjian worked at Sports Illustrated for seven years. The Bethesda, Md. native began his career as a beat writer, covering the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles.

Hats off to Kurkjian for this well-deserved accomplishment.