Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Kurkjian News

A closeup of longtime baseball writer Tim Kurkjian on the field before a game.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 09: Commentator Tim Kurkjian on the field prior to game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 09, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Longtime MLB reporter Tim Kurkjian has been named the 2022 winner of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) Career Excellence Award.

The news was announced today by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and museum. Kurkjian will be honored at the 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown next summer.

The Career Excellence Award is presented yearly “for meritorious contributions to baseball writing.” The reaction to the news from Kurkjian’s peers says it all.

Kurkjian has been at ESPN since 1998, first joining the Worldwide Leader as a columnist and then later serving as a reporter/analyst/host on “Baseball Tonight.”

Prior to arriving at ESPN, Kurkjian worked at Sports Illustrated for seven years. The Bethesda, Md. native began his career as a beat writer, covering the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles.

Hats off to Kurkjian for this well-deserved accomplishment.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.