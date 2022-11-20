Sports World Is Outraged With Pete Rose Decision

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 15: Former Major League Baseball player and manager Pete Rose speaks during a news conference at Pete Rose Bar & Grill to respond to his lifetime ban from MLB for gambling being upheld on December 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday announced that he was rejecting Rose's application for reinstatement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Sports leagues across the world are continuing to embrace betting, as billions of dollars are being spent on sports gambling across the globe.

But legendary MLB star Pete Rose, who allegedly bet on his own teams during his professional baseball career, remains ostracized from the sport.

That won't be changing, either.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced his decision on Rose earlier this week.

"I believe that when you bet on baseball from Major League Baseball’s perspective, you belong on the permanently ineligible list."

Sports fans are not happy.

"Brought to you by Draftkings, the official sports betting partner of Major League Baseball 🤡🤡🤡," one fan joked.

"Did he say this before or after cashing that big check from Draft Kings???" one fan added.

"I’m sure Manfred will act swiftly taking down the DraftKings ads during games," another fan wrote.

"Interesting. Does Rose have friends on the HOF Board? That’s about the only chance he has to get on a ballot," another fan wrote.

"Oh he’s passing the buck lol," another fan added.

Should baseball reinstate Pete Rose?