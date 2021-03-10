Sports World Reacts To The Johnny Damon Arrest Video

The Spun

On Wednesday, the body cam footage from Johnny Damon’s arrest was released.

Damon, 47, was arrested in Florida in February. The former Major League Baseball star was booked on charges of driving under the influence (DUI) and resisting a police officer without violence.

The former MLB star reportedly had a BAC of .20, when the legal limit is .08. However, TMZ Sports’ police report details said otherwise. The police report also had details on Damon’s wife role in the arrest.

TMZ Sports has obtained the police report … in which cops say Johnny Damon’s blood-alcohol level was .30, nearly FOUR TIMES the legal limit. Cops also say Damon’s wife was in the car at the time of the arrest — and describe her as being completely out of control. In fact, cops say Michelle Mangan-Damon was uncooperative, combative — and at one point, she actually pushed a police officer.

In the arrest video, Damon could be heard telling the officers “blue lives matter.” He also brought up the fact that he was a professional baseball player who supported President Trump.

Damon is rightfully getting heavily criticized for his arrest and how he behaved in the video.

Damon played in the MLB from 1995 to 2012. He was a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion.


