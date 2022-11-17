Sports World Not Happy With Longtime Announcer's Departure

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 29: A view of Marlins Park during player introductions and the National Anthem at Opening Day between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs at Marlins Park on March 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Glenn Geffner, the longtime play-by-play announcer for the Miami Marlins, had unfortunate news to share with his fans this Thursday afternoon.

Geffner was informed that Miami will not renew his contract for the 2023 season.

"FREE AGENCY UPDATE: I was informed today the Marlins will not be renewing my contract for the 2023 season," Geffner announced on Twitter."Through a lot of ups and downs, it has been an honor and a privilege to call games for my hometown team over the last 15 seasons."

Geffner added that he will be "looking for other opportunities, both inside and outside the world of sports."

In 2008, Geffner joined the Marlins' radio broadcast team. In addition to his work as a play-by-play announcer, he has handled pregame and postgame shows for the ballclub.

As you'd expect, the baseball world is stunned the Marlins let Geffner go.

"I don’t get this one," Howie Rose, the radio play-by-play announcer for the Mets, said in response to this news. "Glenn’s a good man and a solid broadcaster. Always a great ambassador for the Marlins. He would make a solid addition to any team’s broadcast booth."

"Man, it had to be TOUGH not only sitting through 15 straight years of Marlins games, but trying to make them sound interesting on the radio," an MLB fan said. "Glenn deserves a damn statue, not free agency."

"I'm very sorry to hear this. Life is so unfair, man. Best of luck," one person tweeted.

There will be large shoes to fill in Miami's broadcast booth, that's for sure.

We're wishing Geffner all the best as he enters the next chapter of his career.