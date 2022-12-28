Sports World Praying For Legendary MLB Star's Family

BOSTON, MA - JULY 11: Fans watch Eduardo Rodriguez #52 of the Boston Red Sox pitch against the New York Yankees during the second inning at Fenway Park on July 11, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The sports world is praying for the family of legendary MLB star Dennis Eckersley.

This week, Alexandra Eckersley, the 26-year-old adopted daughter of the MLB Hall of Famer, was arrested on disturbing charges. She was reportedly charged with "felony reckless conduct, second-degree assault/extreme indifference, endangering the welfare of a child and falsifying physical evidence after giving birth to her son in the woods on Christmas and abandoning the child," according to Fox News.

"Manchester Police and Fire and American Medical Response personnel searched the area where the mother of the baby directed them, however they were unable to locate the child," a statement from Manchester Police read.

"After nearly an hour, the mother revealed the true location of the baby and led officers to the area. There, officers located the baby who was treated by EMT’s and transported to a local hospital for treatment."

The legendary MLB Hall of Famer was reportedly unaware that his daughter was even pregnant. The legendary MLB pitcher was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004.

The sports world is praying for him and his family this week.

"Prayers for the baby and the Dennis Eckersley family," one fan wrote.

"So very sad. Prayers for the baby and the Eckersley family. Hopefully the baby and mom will get the help they need," one fan added.

"Praying for this baby left unclothed in woods in 18 degree temperature," one fan added.

Our thoughts are with the Eckersley family during this difficult time.