Sports World Reacts To The Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez News

The sports world was pretty stunned by the news about Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez on Friday afternoon.

Rodriguez, the former Major League Baseball star, and Lopez, the famous recording artist and actress, had been dating for several years. They were engaged to be married and appeared to be extremely happy. However, according to Page Six, the power couple has broken up.

Page Six exclusively learned of the news on Friday. Lopez and Rodriguez had been engaged for two years.

The stunning split comes after the superstar couple twice postponed their wedding — and after rumors surfaced that the former Yankees third baseman had been playing the field with a young reality star. Neither of the celebs would comment Friday. But the 45-year-old A-Rod hinted at the break-up on Instagram, as he posted a shot of himself alone on a yacht in Miami, grimacing and staring at his cellphone.

Rodriguez and Lopez had been among the biggest power couples in pop culture. The two came close to buying the New York Mets before the NL East franchise was sold to Steve Cohen.

In hindsight, it’s probably good that Rodriguez and Lopez missed out on the Mets, as it would likely be pretty awkward to work together after calling off an engagement.

Here are some of the reactions from the sports world.

Despite the news, A-Rod will always be a legend in my mind for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/skO2KDcTfk — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) March 12, 2021

The @CartonRoberts crew react to news of A-Rod and J-Lo splitting up pic.twitter.com/3Tek80oztR — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) March 13, 2021

Hey Jennifer Lopez by the way I am single And I can be faithful — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 12, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called it quits after 4 years together, @TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/W6UJS8qjFU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 12, 2021

Lopez is reportedly currently filming a movie, while Rodriguez appears to be in South Florida.