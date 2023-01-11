Sports World Reacts To Bizarre Derek Jeter Photos

COOPERSTOWN, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Hall of Fame Inductee Derek Jeter speaks during the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

Yankees legend Derek Jeter is going viral this Wednesday due to his latest photoshoot.

Jeter will be on the cover of the February 2023 issue of GQ. He opened up about his baseball career, life as a father and everything in between.

While most of the photos of Jeter looked sharp, there's one outfit in particular that has fans questioning his style.

Jeter is wearing a Giorgio Armani jacket with Gucci pants in the photo that's trending.

One fan asked, "Is Jeter about to perform magic with a lion?"

Another fan tweeted, "Derek Jeter looks like the kind of guy that says 'good morrow.'"

"I know he's talented but that first photo is cracking me tf up he looks like an usher at a historic theater," a third fan wrote.

Fortunately for Jeter, a bizarre outfit won't hurt his legacy. He's still considered a legend, on and off the field.

MLB fans can actually check out every outfit Jeter wore for GQ here.