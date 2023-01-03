Sports World Reacts To Carlos Correa's Photo Today

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 05: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 05, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa hasn't officially signed a contract for the 2023 season, but his latest social media activity may hint at his future.

Correa shared a photo of his son wearing an "I love NY" shirt. It's tough to view this as a coincidence.

Earlier this month, the Mets agreed to terms on a 12-year, $315 million contract with Correa. It was then reported that New York had concerns over Correa's surgically repaired lower leg.

In 2014, Correa underwent surgery to repair a fractured right fibula. That same injury scared the Giants enough to make them back away from the negotiation table.

While the Mets have not yet announced the signing of Correa, the MLB world is convinced that'll happen sometime soon.

"Yeah he’s a Met," one fan said.

Another fan asked, "Is today the day?"

"HE'S A MET," a New York fan declared.

This past season, Correa had a .291 batting average with 22 home runs and 64 RBI.

If Correa's agreement with New York falls through, he'll have to look elsewhere for another contract. However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic said it'll difficult for the Mets to completely back out of this deal.