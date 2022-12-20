Sports World Reacts To Concerning Carlos Correa Update

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 03: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after making a catch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 03, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants' blockbuster signing of Carlos Correa has reportedly hit a snag.

Earlier today, the Giants postponed their Tuesday press conference to introduce Correa. According to the Associated Press, they did so because of a "medical concern" that popped up during the shortstop's routine physical.

"One person confirmed that Tuesday’s conference to welcome Correa was put on hold because the sides were awaiting the results of testing," wrote Ronald Blum of the AP. "A second person said that a medical issue was flagged during Correa’s physical."

Correa and the Giants reportedly agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract last Tuesday.

A two-time All-Star, Correa was supposed to be the prize of the Giants' 2022-23 free agent class. Now, we'll have to wait and see if that is still the case.

"Uh oh. Issue found during physical isn’t encouraging," said Casey Pratt of ABC News Bay Area.

"If for some reason the Giants do not like the test and back out I’d the deal I 100% believe both the Mets and Twins will be licking their chops to get that deal done," said the Hot Stove Cubbies Twitter account. "Although, Correa at 3b for the Cubs would be pretty neat. Keeping the 'sign two SS' alive."

"He’s an Oriole," tweeted a hopeful Baltimore fan.

"Old enough to remember when the Giants scooped up Omar Vizquel because he failed a physical with the Mariners, then had two excellent seasons. This is the exact same thing in every respect," said sportswriter Grant Brisbee.

"Aaaaaaaaand just like that folks #CorreaToQueens is officially back on," chimed in a Mets fan.

Correa played in 148 and 136 games in the last two seasons respectively, and also appeared in 58 of 60 games during the shortened 2020 COVID campaign.

However, injuries cost him significant portions of the 2017-19 seasons.